Govt to further strengthen economy

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Public Health, Riaz Khan, Sunday reiterated resolve to serve people saying objective of his political journey is to address core problems of masses and provide them relief. He was addressing a ceremony held to welcome new entrants in the party at Torwarsak areas of Buner. He said his political aim was to serve people according to their expectation and wishes.

The CM said that PTI government was spending public money on the welfare of people abiding by policy of transparency, merit and justice.