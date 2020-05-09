Govt to fully support any corona-hit journalist: Chohan

As the number of patients of coronavirus has been constantly soaring, the Punjab government has decided to impose a three-day complete lockdown in a week.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan talking a private TV channel Saturday announced relaxation in lockdown for four days of a week (Monday to Thursday) in which all shops and markets will be allowed to remain open. However, a complete lockdown will be imposed from Friday to Sunday.

He said that notification of new orders will be issued shortly. “Mega shopping centers and plazas will not benefit from the relaxation in lockdown and will remain close,” he added.

Chohan said that Information Department will give any media worker affected by Covid-19 Rs 1 lac, while in case of an unfortunate demise of any media worker, the government will give Rs 1 million to the family of the deceased in addition to monthly pension of Rs 10,000 for life.

Chohan said that applications for availing special relief package for media can be submitted to the DGPR head office. Explaining the details, Information Minister Punjab said that a copy of applicant’s national identity card as well as office card, corona diagnostic report from any government laboratory and a letter from the concerned media house would be required alongwith the application.

He said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar launched a special relief package for all front line workers including media workers against Covid-19 before other provinces. He further said that this relief package for media workers is an acknowledgement from Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar of the services of media workers in the fight against Corona.