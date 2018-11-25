Govt to fulfil all promises made during election: Mahmood

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will fulfill its all promises made with people during the 2018 general election. Addressing a public meeting in Abbottabad on Sunday, Mahmood Khan said that incumbent government is working to implement its 100-day plan in letter and spirit.

The Chief Minister said that to create job opportunities for youth in Hazara and Malakand, a new strategy has been evolved by promoting tourism, energy and minerals departments. Mahmood Khan expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of five people in an accident in district Mansehra.

He expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls to rest in eternal peace.

