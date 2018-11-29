Govt to form strategy to protect people from HIV/AIDS: Kiani

Minister for National Health Services Regulation and Coordination Aamir Mehmood Kiani Thursday said that the government was working on a strategy to remove barriers and challenges in protecting people from HIV/AIDS. He was addressing the culmination event and bicycle marathon, for the commemoration of World AIDS Day-2018, jointly organized by Ministry of National Health Services, World Health Organization (WHO) and UNAIDS.

The minister said that every effort would be made to protect the people from carrying HIV /AIDS. He said that 12 new HIV/AIDS centers have been established while overall 33 centers have been working throughout the country. He said that public awareness was essential on HIV/AIDS testing, prevention and treatment. He added the government was striving to advocate for more concerted action to prevent HIV/AIDS and provide those who were living with HIV the lifesaving treatment they need in a manner that respects both human rights and their dignity. National Programme Manager, National AIDS Control Programme (NACP) Dr Baseer Khan Achkzai said nearly 150,000 people were living with HIV positive in Pakistan, out of which 25,000 people were registered with NACP while a large number of patients were receiving treatment from NACP centres.

He said that presently HIV/AIDS treatment centres were working efficiently across the country besides prevention the parent to child transmission centres for pregnant women. He added there was an effective awareness programme on the issue.

Dr Baseer said that HIV testing was essential for expanding treatment and ensuring that all people living with HIV could lead healthy and productive lives. He said it was also crucial to achieving the targets and empowering people to make choice about HIV prevention so they could protect themselves and their loved ones. He said that renewed commitment to sustain funding and scaled-up implementation of HIV prevention programme was mandatory to end the HIV epidemic as a public health threat. He added systematic and well-managed coordination was also critical to rapid progress.

He said that communities, policymakers, providers and partners must work together to achieve reduction in new infections in affected population. He said that new HIV infections cannot be stopped without adopting combination prevention approaches. He said that this year, the NACP in collaboration with UNAIDS and partners, has prioritized engaging youth, media, parliamentarians and other stakeholders in the lead up to world AIDS day. He said these activities aimed at destigmatizing HIV testing, advocating for confidential, non-discriminatory, community-based care models and raising awareness about disease transmission, prevention and treatment.—APP

