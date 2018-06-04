Govt to form Population Commission to curb high growth rate

Islamabad

The government plans to formulate Population Commission of Pakistan and Population Task Force in order to sensitize policy makers about alarming population growth rate. The task force will work under the proposed Commission and objectives are to have a consolidated forum of all stakeholders for devising plan of action according to national priorities of Pakistan by adhering to religious doctrines.

These are to deliberate on population control mechanisms by effectively engaging stakeholders, develop consensus on implementation of other priority areas of population as mentioned in Vision 2025, 12th Five Year Plan (2018-23), London Summit on Family Planning 2012 and SDGs. A document highlighting plans for next fiscal year on Sunday revealed that many historic and most important steps will be taken to tackle the Population and Family Planning situation in Pakistan.

In this regard, the Provincial and Federating governments will be taken on-board to achieve the desired objectives. These include Formation of Population Commission of Pakistan which is direly needed and proposed to be formed. It will have the highest commitments from Federal and Provincial governments and all other Private Sector Stakeholders and Development Partners in matters related to Population, High Growth Rate and sustainable development.

The lead role for coordinating and overseeing the Population and Family Planning issues will rest with domain of the proposed Commission under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission and Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform will have its Secretariat and coordinating role. A comprehensive National Action Plan for Family Planning and to control the high population growth rate should be the prime task of the Commission.

The role of Planning Commission will be enhanced in population related matters as it has the foremost capacity to coordinate with the Provinces and Special Areas and to put them on the fast track for national priorities, better implementation of the Population Welfare Programme, for achieving goals of national and international commitments. The National Task Force for Population and Family Planning would devise Action Plan and its best implementation, tasks given by Population Commission, to achieve the desired objectives and targets of the 12th Five Year Plan and to tackle other issues from time to time. This task force will be headed by Secretary, Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Meanwhile, when contacted, official sources said Population Policy has been finalized and is expected to be notified within this year. For population planning, impact oriented approach has been adopted which would bear dividend in long run. Ministry of Planning and Development, United Nations Fund for Population (UNFPA) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have started a joint project to deal effectively population related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).—APP