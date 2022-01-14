Govt to form medical board to determine Nawaz’s fitness to travel

In a bid to bring the former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, back from London where he had gone for his medical treatment, the government has decided to set up a Board to review eight medical reports submitted by him to the Lahore High Court (LHC) to prove his multiple illnesses, it was learnt on Thursday.

According to a copy of the letter written by Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan to the Punjab home secretary, the Board will also give its expert opinion not only on the authenticity of these reports but also different activities the three-time prime minister is carrying on in London despite claiming that he is sick.

The AGP says in the letter that he is writing in light of the decision taken at the federal cabinet’s meeting held on January 11, 2022. The letter reads that the two-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) had on November 16, 2019 allowed Nawaz S.INP