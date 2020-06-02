Govt to form inter-ministerial body to review inquiry report

Sugar scandal

Cabinet approves export of locally made PPEs

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The federal government has decided to constitute an inter-ministerial committee to review the inquiry report over sugar scandal, sources said on Tuesday

The decision was taken in the federal cabinet meeting held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan where he was briefed over recommendations for the future strategy and action by concerned institutions against the responsible persons after the emergence of the sugar inquiry report. PM Imran Khan said that the prime target for holding a high-level probe into the sugar crisis was bringing forward the realities before the nation which caused the hike in sugar prices. He vowed that the government will take more steps to remove flaws in the regulations in view of the inquiry report.

It is decided to form an inter-ministerial committee to review the facts of the inquiry report. The premier said that the committee will forward recommendations for reformations in the law.

PM Imran said that the steps were being taken to prevent the nationals from facing difficulties due to the hike in prices.

The federal cabinet members were also briefed over the wheat procurement and its supply and demand in the provinces. PM directed authorities that the shortage of wheat and flour should not be created in any part of the country.

It is decided by the federal cabinet to constitute a high-level committee to maintain a balance between supply and demand of wheat and flour. The committee will compile recommendations to introduce legal reformations for the flour mills.

The premier directed concerned authorities to present recommendations compiled by the anti-smuggling task force in order to take further actions.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the Federal Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday which gave approval of export of locally manufactured personal protective equipment, including sanitizers and other things.

The meeting also decided that a committee comprising members from ministries of commerce, health, industrial production and science and technologies will be authorized to ban export of any particular item keeping in view domestic needs of the country.

The Federal Cabinet also emphasized on creating public awareness to strictly observe standard operating procedures issued by the government to prevent spread of Coronavirus .It expressed satisfaction over increasing number of laboratories for Corona tests from two to two hundred. The cabinet was informed that testing capacity has been enhanced to 32,000 tests per day, which was just four hundred tests at the initial stage.