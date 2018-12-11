Govt to focus on renewable energy projects: Ijaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Ejaz Chaudhry has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is giving preference to hydel and renewable energy projects for resolving energy related problems in Pakistan. He said that due to the efforts of the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the prime minister, Bhasha Dam would be constructed and funding issue would also be resolved.

He was addressing national conference on energy crisis and its solutions organized by Punjab University College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) in collaboration with Pakistan Association for Advancement of Sciences (PAAS) at University Law College’s auditorium here on Monday.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, University of Jhang Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Rifah University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Arshad, CEES Principal Prof Dr Sajid Rashid, PAAS General Secretary Dr Saleem Chaudhry, scientists and engineers from various parts of country, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the conference. In his address, Mr Ejaz Chaudhry said that the government was working on producing energy through solar, wind, wave, hydel and other projects.

He said that there was abundance of natural resources in Pakistan and we could construct a large number of small and big dams to utilize water resources. However, he said, Pakistan would face water crisis in the next 10 to 15 years and we need to prepare ourselves to avoid this crisis.

