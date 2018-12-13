Govt to focus on reforms in economy: Bakhtiar

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtyar has said that the government takes it agenda of reforms in economy through a holistic way to put it on right track.

In a seminar titled “Pakistan’s Economy-Way Forward” organized by Pakistan Society of Development Economists in Islamabad on Wednesday, the minister said “government is striving to boost exports and reduce imports to achieve the target of economic stability that is directly linked to the national security.”

The Minister further said, “Erstwhile governments showed economic growth through fake facts and figures whereas the private investment witnessed a considerable shortfall over the last few years. He said national savings ratio is 10 percent of GDP which needs to be enhanced.”

“Pakistan’s economy suffered hugely due to severe current account and financial deficit and efforts are being made to overcome this crisis through better management and good governance.”

