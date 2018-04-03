Govt to fill gaps in healthcare delivery system

Salim Ahmed

Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME) Najam Ahmad Shah has said that multi dimensional strategy is being adopted to remove the gaps in the healthcare delivery system of the treachery care hospitals & specialized healthcare institutions.

He said that improvement in the outpatient departments, emergency departments of the hospitals & special incentives for the doctors would be introduced for which a way forward would be prepared & the tasks have been assigned to the concerned officers.

He stated this while presiding over a high level meeting in his office to assess the gaps identified in the healthcare system in the teaching hospitals during a survey conducted by a special team of the department. Vice Chancellor UHS Lahore & DG PHOTA Professor Faisal Masood, Executive Director Strategic Management & Internal Policy Unit Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathor, VC FJMU Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Chief Consultant Dr Zahid Pervez, CEO Mayo Hospital Professor Asad Aslam Khan, MS Dr Tahir Khalil, Dean IPH Professor Tajamul Mustafa, Chief Operating Officer PMO Peter Socher, Professor Said Nisar, Services Institute of Medical Sciences Professor Javed Gardezi, Chief Executive PPHA Dr Shabnam Sarfraz, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr Sohail Saqlain, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Rashid Zia, DG Nursing Perveen Kausur, GM Bio Medical Specialized Healthcare Ali Asim, GM (Projects) PMO Naved Tariq and other concerned officers/experts were present in the meeting. Dr Zahid Pervez briefed the meeting regarding the healthcare delivery system of the teaching hospitals.

During the meeting, various proposals/suggestions given by the participants for the improvement/enhancement in the facilities for the patients in OPD and in the Accident & Emergency Departments of the hospitals.

Briefing was also given to the participants on the ratio of bed-to-doctor & nurses and recommendations have been given to enhance the Human Resource in the Teaching Hospitals according to the yard stick. On this occasion Secretary Health Najam Ahmad Shah directed to prepare a mechanism for the improvement of the health facilities, overcome the gaps in the system and to enhance the incentives/financial benefits to the doctors, clinicians of the teaching hospitals.