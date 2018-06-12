Govt to facilitate transparent, timely elections: Zafar

Islamabad

Caretaker Information and Broadcasting Minister Barrister Syed Ali Zafar says the caretaker government will facilitate transparent and timely elections.

Talking to newsmen in Islamabad on Monday, he said the caretaker government will perform its responsibility according to its constitutional mandate. The Minister vowed to come up to people’s expectations regarding the interim government’s responsibilities.

He said the government is determined to provide relief to people, and it is making efforts to address people’s problems. Syed Ali Zafar said the government will inform people about the electricity load-shedding situation tomorrow through a press conference. He said experts have also been called for opinion to address water shortage issue. To a question, the Minister said FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constitutionally been completed, and today a committee has been formed for its implementation.

Syed Ali Zafar, who also holds the portfolio of Law Minister, said he has been appointed as head of the committee and the Prime Minister has directed for completing work in this regard within a week. Earlier, speaking at an exhibition of Islamic calligraphy in Islamabad, the Information Minister said Islamic calligraphy is a spiritual art, and the government will provide every possible assistance for its promotion.

He appreciated the work of young and promising calligraphers, whose pieces of art were also put on display along with senior artists in the exhibition.—SABAH