Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Punjab Minister for Specail Education, Ch. Mushammad Akhlaq on Sunday said that the government determined to provide all-out facilities to specail children in educational institutes. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of local Special Education School at Cantt.

He said that the sepocial children were asset of the nationa and all facilites would be provided to make them useful citizen. He disclosed that special children have great potential.