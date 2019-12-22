Govt to facilitate poor people

Islamabad

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken concrete measures to facilitate the most neglected and underprivileged segments of the society. Talking to media he said the Ehsas Programme was a flagship initiative of the incumbent government to make Pakistan a welfare state. It was responsibility of the state to take good care of its people’s health, education, food and shelter, he added. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in serving the poorest people of the country. The minister said Sehat Insaf Card would lessen the burden of medical expenses on low income people. Replying to a question, he said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were enjoying deep and close brotherly relations and both the countries had supported each other in a difficult time.—APP