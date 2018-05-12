Govt to facilitate people of far-flung areas

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that this govt is committed to provide basic facilities to the people specially those living in far-flung areas. He said that during the last five years as many as 120 villages of Attock district have been provided this facility spending billion of rupees .He said this while addressing a gathering on Friday evening after inaugurating gas facility to village Garyala almost 10 km away from Attock City.

On the occasion Coordinator SNGPL Hanif Khan Niazi and other notables were also present. The Federal Minister said that this project has been completed at the cost of Rs 800 million, which will benefit 1200 families of this village. He said that by provision of gas facility to most of the villages not only thousand of families will avail this facility but deforestation will also be controlled in the area. He said that this govt has put the country on the right track of development despite hurdles created by the opponents.

He said that during the last five years record development has taken place and its ample proof is completion of numerous projects while CPEC and Gwadar projects are under completion which will prove game changer in the country and the region as well. He said that load shedding has been controlled while terrorist activities have also been controlled.