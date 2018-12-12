Govt to facilitate investors in all fields: PM Imran

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is committed to provide an enabling environment to all the investors to take advantage of the existing opportunities in various sectors including Exploration and Production sector.

He was talking to Executive Vice President of Central Asia Region of ENI, Italian multinational oil and gas company, Luca Vignati who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday. The Prime Minister said the Government is focusing on improving ease of doing business and facilitating business community in every possible manner.

While welcoming ENI’s interest in expanding its business in Pakistan, the Prime Minister said there is a huge potential for the Exploration and Production companies to take advantage of the growing energy needs of the economy. He said there are huge hydrocarbon reserves in the country which have remained unexplored so far.

Earlier, Luca Vignati briefed the Prime Minister about ENI’s activities in exploration and production sector in the country since 2000.

He also apprised the Prime Minister that ENI Pakistan has invested in a range of projects for the development of local communities in areas where it holds exploration and development, production licenses and was mainly contributing in health, education, environment and socio-economic development.

He said that ENI was keen to further expand its business especially in LNG and offshore exploration and production with latest technologies.

Share on: WhatsApp