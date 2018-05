Govt to facilitate for dev of satellites

Islamabad

The government has planned to establish an indigenous facility for development of satellites in accordance with international space standards under its annual development plan for 2018-19.

The facility – Pakistan Space Centre will have capability to carry out manufacturing, testing, system level assembly, integration, launch and operations of various types of satellites.

As per Information and Communication Technology Annual Plan 2018-19, major thrust includes that Pakistan Multi-Mission Satellite (PakSat-MM1) will cater to demand of Direct-To-Home (DTH), High-Throughput Services (HTS)/Broadband Internet and Strategic SatCom.

The PC-II has already been approved and during next year, PC-I will be submitted for approval and subsequent execution of the project.

Moreover, feasibility study of Pakistan’s 2nd Optical Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-O2) will be completed. PRSS-O2 aims to launch a sub-meter resolution remote sensing satellite.

Feasibility and System Definition Study (FSDS) of Pakistan Navigation Satellite System (PakNav) will also be carried out. PakNav will enable Pakistan to have independent satellite navigation for both civilian and strategic purposes. The government would focus on competing in international arena, and accelerating pace of e-government to facilitate citizens to avail public services.

The document said Rs 6,535 million have been earmarked for ICT sector under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP)2018-19 which is aimed at improving capacity of IT industry by further providing infrastructure and facilities for startups and small IT businesses.

The other objective of allocation in ICT sector is to increase quality of skills and capacity of organizations to consistently deliver high quality services and products and raising their standard.

The other thrust include Cross-Border OFC system between China and Pakistan for international connectivity of voice and data traffic under aegis of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which will enable alternative route for international internet connectivity.

Development of Technology Parks to facilitate rapidly growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country, participation in 15 major international exhibitions to generate export business, and training of 3,500 professional and 500 executives from IT and ITeS industry in latest technologies in demand and business development/international marketing respectively would also be focused.—APP