Govt to facilitate film, cinema industry: Firdous

Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that government is committed to facilitate film and cinema industry in Pakistan so that healthy entertainment can be provided to all segments of the society across the country.

She was talking to the representatives of Pakistan Film Producers Association and Pakistan Film Exhibitors Association here this afternoon. Secretary Information and Broadcasting, Mr. Akbar Durrani, DG Directorate of Electronic Media & Publications and Chairman Central Board of Film Censors also attended the meeting.

Matters relating to the implementation and review of National Film Policy 2018 came under discussion.

Talking to the participants of the meeting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan emphasized that the Prime Minister had directed that proposals for facilitating film and cinema industry may be prepared so that the relaxations and concessions approved under the existing film policy can be effectively implemented.

She also mentioned that the government intended to remove overlapping in the film censorship process, wherein every film has to pass thrice through the censor process, by giving more powers to the Central Board. She said as this matter involves consultation with provinces, the Prime Minister had desired that this proposal may be discussed at the level of Council of Common Interest.