Govt to facilitate Covid-hit overseas Pakistanis: PM Appreciates philanthropic role; Says will not spare mafia behind sugar crisis

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government will facilitate overseas Pakistanis returning home who have lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tomorrow, we will partially open our airspace for international flights. This is being done specially to help our overseas workers who have suffered most in this pandemic but have shown great courage and made us proud,” the prime minister said in a tweet on Saturday.

We welcome you back home and our government will facilitate you in every way,” he added. The prime minister appreciated the philanthropic role played by the overseas Pakistani community in helping their brothers and sisters abroad during the pandemic.

“There are many examples where the Pakistani community has been a source of inspiration, helping those around in need,” PM Imran said.

It is pertinent to note that due to the global pandemic thousands of Pakistanis working abroad have returned home unemployed. Under a new policy, around 40,000 to 45,000 Pakistanis will return to the country every week and all stranded citizens will be home in a month. “The federal government, in consultation with the National Command and Operation Centre and the provinces, has formulated a new comprehensive policy for the repatriation of the Pakistanis stuck abroad,” Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan, chairing party’s core committee meeting, said that he will not spare the mafia behind sugar crisis at any cost.

A detailed briefing was given to the premier regarding legal proceedings over forensic report of the sugar crisis. The PM said, “We must fight and expose every mafia.”

“I promised the nation that nothing will be concealed and facts will be made public. I will fulfill the promise,” he added. The core committee expressed confidence over Imran Khan’s decision.