Govt to extend support to Blind women cricket

Lahore

Provincial Minister for Sports, Rai Taimoor Khan said that the Punjab Government will extend all out support to Pakistan Blind Cricket Council for the promotion of cricket among blind women.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the second phase of the blind women cricket training camp here on Monday at Kinniard college. Also present on the occasion were Principal, Kinniard college, Dr . Rukhsana David, Syed Sultan Shah Chairman PBCC and Ali Khan Tareen President Tareen Education Foundation.

The Provincial Minister said Govt has attached greater importance to the field of sports to play its due role in building a healthy society.

“Blind women cricket camp is a very beneficial activity to groom the players for taking part in the national blind women cricket events and we will be encouraging them by providing all out support to help them to become refined cricketers with modern training and coaching,” he asserted.

He said it was a very positive sign that despite impaired sight, the women cricketers have a greater a passion and will to learn the finer points of the game to progress ahead in the game.

The Provincial Sports Minister said the Punjab Government is giving top priority to complete the remaining construction work of the blind cricket stadium which after its completion will be handed over to PBCC.

“State of the art coaching and training facilities will be available under one roof in that facility which will provide a perfect platform to PBCC to promote blind cricket on new lines in Pakistan,” he added. Dr. Rukhsana David ,Principal Kinnaird College, speaking on the occasion appreciated the development of Cricket amongst girls with visual impairment and said her institution always facilitates the community services and will not stay behind in the promotion of blind cricket among women as well. Six days long training camp will last till October first and in all thirty players and four coaches will learn modern day coaching tips , techniques and rules of blind cricket

Chairman, PBCC, Syed Sultan Shah thanked the Australian High Commission to Pakistan for sponsoring this camp. He also admired Kinnaird College administration for providing safe and conducive cricket ground for this event.—APP

