Govt to extend more incentives to farmers: Haroon

Pro-agri budget proposals discussed

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue/Federal Minister Senator Haroon Akhtar Khan, Wednesday, the government was keen to continue extending and improving various subsidies and incentives already given to the farmers. In this regard, proposals and recommendations would be sincerely considered and examined to make them part of the upcoming budget

In a meeting with various stakeholders and associations working in the agriculture sector to discuss their proposals and recommendations for the upcoming budget, Haroon Akhtar said that agriculture was the backbone of the national economy. Strengthening agriculture and its allied sectors had been a key priority of the government which was committed to protecting the rights of the farmers and ensuring them better returns and prices on their farm yields.

Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan and a team of senior officers from his Ministry also attended the meeting. Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Tariq Mahmood Pasha along with senior officers was also present. Various proposals and recommendations were discussed for boosting the agriculture sector, as well as measures for facilitating the farmers and strengthening the domestic rural economy.