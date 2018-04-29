Govt to expand ICT for girls programme in provinces: Anusha

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rehman has said that the government is planning to replicate Information and Communications Technology (ICT) for Girls programme in all the provinces to expand knowledge based economy.

Addressing the conference, ‘Taking Stock and Moving Forward’ organized by Ministry of IT in collaboration with Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Ignite National Technology Fund and Universal Service Fund (USF) here on Saturday, Anusha Rehman said, ‘We have endeavoured to provide our woman and girls greater access to education, economic resources, skills development and employment opportunities’.

She said that the Ministry of IT had started a project in Balochistan costing Rs 26 billion to provide the 3G service to the people of province. It was the biggest investment for the province in the country’s history, which aimed to target hundreds of villages to connect through 3G service, she added.

Anusha said that the would cover Awaran, Jhal Jao and Mashkai tehsils/sub-tehsils of Awaran district and Bela, Lakhra, Liari, Uthal, Dureji, Hub, Sonmiani and Kanraj of Lasbel district. Due to the provision of 3G service, other services like Careem would be started in Balochistan which would a great achievement of the Ministry of Information Technology, she added.

Anusha said the provision of both voice and data facilities in Balochistan were part of 3G licenses. The Minister described the DigiSkills programme as an important part of Information Technology initiative of the government.—INP