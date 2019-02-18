Govt to establish weaving city on 200 acres land in Faisalabad: Minister

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the provincial government has finalized revolutionary schemes for the promotion of SMEs and these schemes will be launched next month.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Cotton Power Looms Association (APCPLA) led by its chairman Khalid Mehmood which called on Provincial Minister at Civil Secretariat on Monday.

During the meeting, matters relating to power looms industry were discussed. Secretary Industry Nadeem-ur-Rehman, Chairman FIDMIC Arif Saleemi and concerned officers were present in the meeting.

While talking to the delegation, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that power looms industry will be revived and for this purpose, weaving city on 200 acres land will be established in Faisalabad where looms industry will be shifted. The government will provide every possible support for the upgradation of power looms, he added.

He said that government will not allow to sale the plot that was allocating for establishing looms. Only looms will be set up in the weaving city. Latest technology should be used in power looms industry so that its productivity should be enhanced, the Provincial Minister maintained.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman APCPLA Khalid Mehmood said that the PTI government has given historical economic package for the promotion of industry. This package has also provided relief to the power looms industry. He said that this initiative of government will boost export of the country. The delegation included former chairman APCPLA Abdul Haq, former president FCCI Ch. Muhammad Nawaz and others.

