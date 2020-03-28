Govt to establish four new labs: Dr Yasmin

STAFF REPORTER

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that the government has decided to establish four new labs with provision of more diagnostic kits for corona detection to enhance the capacity of already functioning laboratories. Talking to a private news channel here on Saturday, Dr. Yasmin stated that the country’s medical labs would be able to test more 15000 patients in a week. Coronavirus positive cases would be sent to isolation wards while the people with negative results would be advised to stay in self quarantines as a precaution, she assured. The Punjab Health Minister informed, ”We have around 19000 diagnostic kits till this day, China will send more kits and equipment within next few days which will be distributed among all provinces according to per demand and need.” Replying to a question about death of an old man due to negligence at the Mayo Hospital Lahore, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said she had personally visited the hospital soon after the incident, the patient was experiencing hallucination and collapsed in toilet. The complete report of the inquiry would be presented to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, she added.