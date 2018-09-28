Govt to establish Faiz Ahmed Faiz Library soon: Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Division Shafqat Mahmood has said that Faiz Ahmed Faiz was a great poet and incumbent government will take all possible steps to establish library in his name to commemorate his services.

He stated this on Friday, while responding to a Calling Attention Notice regarding the delay in establishment of Faiz Ahmed Faiz Library as extension of the National Library of Pakistan. This notice was sponsored by MQM lawmaker Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh.

Shafqat Mahmood said that a piece of land was allocated in Islamabad for this library and a plan was made for it. He said that PC-1 was revised for this project ad efforts would be made to complete it.

There has been issue of funds for this government, however, the government will make efforts to complete the project to remember the services of great poet, the minister concluded.

