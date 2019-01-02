Govt to establish common national teaching standards

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government would establish common national teaching and learning standards under its newly introduced policy framework with sole purpose to ensure quality education and bring its standard at par with other regional nations.

Federal Education and Professional Training Division under this initiative will identify common standards applicable in school systems across the country.

As per National Education Policy Framework-2018, the Ministry would initiate an active campaign and reform agenda to raise awareness among masses about quality of education in public sector schools.

Pakistan needs to provide standardized education services across the country with objective to give equitable access to economic and social opportunities for all children.

This entails a standardization of curriculum and textbooks, common standards of teaching and learning, multi-language proficiency and regular review of learning outcomes to determine uniformity of learning outcomes across, public, private and Madrassa systems.

The policy document further highlighted that under curriculum reforms agenda, the Ministry would review revision of curriculum frameworks and later selection of a common curriculum framework across the country would be finalized. In this regard, the government has set up a National Curriculum Council (NCC) to achieve the task.

The document said that core subjects to be agreed across school systems with a common curriculum framework. It has been decided that an agreement on a multi-lingual policy would be made under which English to be taught as a second language.

The Ministry would establish and strengthen regulatory bodies to ensure cohesion and coordination across school systems. However, strengthening of Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) and adoption of common assessment and examination standards would be made possible.

The other initiative is to build capacity of National Education Assessment System (NEAS) to inform students about learning outcomes across various systems.

It has also been decided that an education information dissemination system would be introduced for community action and accountability of systems.

While implementing above mentioned initiatives, the tracking results including adoption of common standards for curriculum, teaching learning and language would be gained.

Share on: WhatsApp