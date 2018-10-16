Govt to eradicate hunger by 2030

Islamabad

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said the government was determined to ensure food security for the people and eradicate hunger by year 2030 in close collaboration with the international community. In his message to the nation on World Food Day, annually observed on October 16, the president said ‘The day provides us an opportunity to renew our obligation to join hands in this regard.’

He expressed his pleasure over the celebration of the Day by Ministry of National Food Security and Research and Food and Agriculture Organization in collaboration with other UN agencies and partner organizations to highlight the commitment of all stakeholders for ensuring global food security, alleviate poverty and eradicate hunger.

He said the theme of this year’s World Food Day is ‘Our Actions are Our Future – A Zero Hunger World by 2030 is Possible’ reflects the present government’s commitment to revitalizing the economic growth, uplifting agriculture, conserving water to ensure food security, alleviate poverty and reduce hunger.

The president said, ‘Pakistan has already started mobilizing domestic resources in agriculture sector in collaboration with local and international partners, and is committed to work for the betterment of the farming communities in the country.’ By the Grace of Allah and hard work of Pakistani researchers, Pakistan had become self-sufficient in food grains and was also exporting foodstuff, fruits and vegetables, he said.

Nevertheless, he said there was still a dire need to diversify the country’s agriculture with emphasis on other elements of the food basket and high value agriculture. The president appreciated the efforts and support of the FAO and other UN agencies and international partners for organizing the event to highlight the importance of the day.—APP

