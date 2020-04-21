Govt to equip medics with proper PPEs

RAZA NAQVI ATTOCK Chairman PAC Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari has said that doctors and paramedics are playing the role of front line soldiers followed by police and administration. He said this during his visit to Attock where he handed over 5,000 face masks to district admin. Yawar Abbas Bokhari said that govt was trying its best to equip doctors and paramedics with proper PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) and also ensuring facilities for the patients suffering from Corona Virus. The services of doctors and paramedics are praise worthy which can not be explained in words, he 7added.