Govt to ensure zero tolerance policy against corruption: Rizwan

Punjab Minister Environment Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan has said that against the past regimes, the incumbent government will ensure zero tolerance policy against corruption.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Muhammad Rizwan said that it was common to hear that official of different departments get involved in corruption due to different allegations but in the Environment Department, a clear cut policy will be ensured that if any official involved in fraud or corruption and found guilty on corruption charges then departmental action will be taken against him to ensure transparency in the department.

He said that incumbent government is taking all possible measures to ensure zero tolerance policy against corruption throughout the country. The Minister EPD said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government of the Punjab was taking all necessary steps to make every institution corruption free.—INP

