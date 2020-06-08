Govt to ensure transparency in decisions on PSM: Shibli

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will ensure transparency in all decisions related to the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and there would be no conflict of interest. He stated this while responding to a point of order raised by Pakistan Peoples Party’s Mian Raza Rabbani in the Senate who had pointed out that a cabinet member had interest in the PSM’s privatization. The minister said transparency would be observed in the PSM’s affairs with no discrimination in its decisions.