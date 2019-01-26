Govt to ensure tourists’ easy access to attractive sites

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood said on Friday the PTI government was working to ensure easy access for local and foreigner tourists to the attractive and beautiful tourism sites. 20 new sites had already been identified under the hundred days agenda of provincial government.

‘We will also welcome and facilitate both the national and international investment in the whole exercise.’ The CM said while talking to five member delegation of investors led by MPA Nazir Abbasi at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousufzai and concerned officials were alos present on the occasion.

The head of delegation Mr. Henri (Hans) W.R. Kennedie, President and CEO of Swiss International Hotels & Resorts revealed that they were already working on establishing luxury hotels at different cities of the province.

In the first phase, hotels would be established at Peshawar and Swat while Mardan, Chitral and Malakand were included in the second phase of the plan. However the investors, on the proposal and desire of the chief minister also showed their keen interest for investment in the development of tourism spots.

The delegation was told that 20 new sites of tourism were also located in Chitral, Malakand and Hazara. Reconstruction and rehabilitation of access roads to these sites was also in progress. It was also revealed in the meeting that establishment of ski resorts at different tourism spots had already been discussed with Pakistan Air Force.

A comprehensive policy was also formulated for speedy promotion of tourism in the province. Regulatory framework was also completed. The Chief Minister on the request of investors, directed the quarter concerned to facilitate them for acquisition of land for establishing hotels at Peshawar and Swat. He also directed for a meeting with investors regarding development of different tourisms sites in the Province.

He made it clear that his government was fully focusing on the development of infrastructure, access roads and other facilities in the new and existing tourism sites of the Province. He said that his government will extend every possible support to the investors in this regard.

He also underlined the need for visible progress in order to achieve the targets and said that accelerated development of tourism spots on industrial lines should be the first and final goal of concerned department. The government will provide all out support for the purpose, he concluded.

