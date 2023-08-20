Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Saturday said that the government would ensure the implementation of reforms in the power and energy sectors of the country.

He was talking to Caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that reforms in the energy and power sectors of the country were critical to national economic stability and development.

He also extended his good wishes and congratulations to Muhammad Ali on assuming the responsibilities.—APP