Govt to ensure provision of gas across country by year-end: Zulfiqar

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Haman Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Saturday said that the government will ensure provision of natural gas all across the country by December 2020.

He made these remarks while visiting different areas of Attock city. On the occasion, he directed the Sui Gas managing director to ensure gas supply to the area immediately and solve the public issues regarding installations of gas meters. Zulfiqar Bukhari was also briefed on Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and situation of hospitals in the area.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari has said that gas facility will soon be provided to those villages of Jand tehsil situated within 5 km radius of Dakhni Oil Field and installation of gas meters of Chhapri village will be started next week benefitting hundered of families of the area. He said this after ground breaking ceremony of gas supply to Dhok Loharan.

On the occassion Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari, GM NHA north punjab Iftaikhar Sajjid, MD SNGPL, Spokes Peron PTI Qazi Ahmad Akbar, Malik Khurram Ali Khan, PTI President Tehsil Jand Malik Naveed, Farid Khattak, Ajab Khan Awan, Focal Person PTI Syed Khawar Abbas Bokhari, Syed Imran bukhari.