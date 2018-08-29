Govt to ensure foreign media’s access

Staff Reporter

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting while chairing a high level meeting in external publicity wing, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting here on Tuesday said that government would take all necessary measures to facilitate and ensure easy access to foreign media in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan had a rich and unique cultural heritage and media can play a vital role not only in projecting the huge tourism potential but also the cultural landscape of the country alongwith its tradition, core values, fairs and festivals.

Underscoring the need for generating good will and projection of positive image of Pakistan, Information Minister called upon all officers of the Ministry to make all out efforts to send a message to the world that Pakistan was a great destination and a land of peace for all the tourists. He said that Pakistan and its people have rendered unparalleled sacrifices in the global war against terrorism and those must be duly highlighted and acknowledged at international level.

