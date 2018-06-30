Govt to ensure ECP framework for transparent elections: CM Punjab

ISLAMABAD : Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Hasan Askari Rizvi says the government will ensure implementation of the framework given by the Election Commission for holding general elections in a transparent and peaceful manner.

In an interview to Radio Pakistan Lahore, he said administrative arrangements are being made in the light of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission.

The Caretaker Chief Minister said bureaucracy has been shuffled and adequate security measures are being taken for the purpose.

He said the caretaker government will make it sure that every political party has equal opportunity to contest election and people have freedom to elect representatives of their choice.

To a question, Hasan Askari Rizvi said if any political party has any complaint; it will be looked into and also addressed accordingly. He said the caretaker government has no political agenda, and its primary objective is to hold free and fair elections.