Govt to ensure children’s access, retention & quality education at schools: Raas

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas has said that the provincial government will ensure children’s access and retention at schools and besides started afternoon classes. He said that quality education would be imparted to children through teachers training program and appointment of teachers on merit.

Dr. Murad Raas stated this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of 6th International Conference on Research in Education organized by Punjab University Institute of Education and Research at Faisal Auditorium here on Tuesday.

Former PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasar, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad, Dean Faculty of Education Prof Dr Mumtaz Akhtar, Institute of Education and Research Director Prof Dr Rifaqat Ali Akbar, Department of Secondary Education Chairman Prof Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry, Conference Secretary Dr Shahid Farooq, Dr Abdul Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry, renowned scholars from USA, UK, UAE, KSA, Germany, South Korea, Sweden, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Mauritius, New Zealand and various parts of Pakistan while a large number of students participated in the conference.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Murad Raas said that we must teach our children in our own language in order to create critical thinking among their minds and for better comprehension of the subjects.

He said that the medium of instruction from grade one to grade five would be Urdu language at schools while English language would be taught as subject. He sought guidance and support of all stakeholders in this regard.

He said that in the next 90 days, the data bank of all the departments related to school education would be established and all the departments would be integrated to help each other.

