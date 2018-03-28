Govt to enhance trade: TDAP

Lahore

The government is committed to enhance trade ties with the neighboring countries especially with China in the wake of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and would like to enhance mutual trade prospects through One Belt One Road initiative. Mian Riaz Ahmed Director General Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) stated this while talking to a six member Chinese delegation led by Mr. Ma Zhijun, Chairman, Sichuan International Chamber of Commerce, Halal Food Specialized Committee who called on him at TDAP Lahore here today. The Director General reiterated that ‘Emerging Pakistan Initiative’ as envisaged by Mr Younus Dagha Secretary Commerce is a way forward in enhancing the level of country’s trade through introduction of Pak products under the country’s flag carrier. The DG further said that Pakistan and Sichuan province of China have the great potential to collaborate in different fields especially in improving International Standardization in Halal Food Certification, it’s branding and tagging. The DG asked the delegation for extending cooperation in organizing a Pakistan products show in the cultural centre of Sichuan under emerging Pakistan initiative. The head of delegation Mr Ma Zhijun assured the DG for taking up the matter with the Sichuan authority for consideration. Ma informed the DG that Sichuan is an important province of China which owes greater importance in perspective of CPEC and one belt one road. He further apprised that they want to explore the business opportunities in Pakistan. “We want to import live donkeys from Pakistan but we are unaware of the legal position and mechanism” Mr Ma said and added that we want to set international standards of Halal Food with the Muslim countries which come on the way to one belt one road.—PR