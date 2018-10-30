Govt to enhance capacity of Bone Marrow Transplantation Unit: Health Minister

LAHORE : Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that the provincial government will take every possible step to enhance capacity of Bone Marrow Transplantation Unit at Children Hospital besides completion of Bone Marrow Transplantation Units at Bahawalpur and Multan on fast tracks.

The Provincial Health Minister stated this while addressing a ceremony organized in connection with successful bone transplantation of 10 children at Children Hospital. Secretary Health Saqib Zafar and Dean Children Hospital Professor Masood Sadiq were also present on the occasion.

She said that last year it was mere a dream to conduct Bone Marrow Transplantation in Children Hospital but today it has become reality.

While appreciating role of Professor Masood Sadiq, the Health Minister also noted that bone marrow unit had successfully developed “Zero Bacteria” environment which was necessary for patients.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid also assured that Punjab government would consider Rs. 300 million additional grant for Bone marrow Transplantation Unit and Cancer Research Centre at Children Hospital. “Project of 70 beds under construction bone marrow unit at Bahawalpur and small unit at Multan would be focused and completed” she announced.

Secretary Health Punjab Saqib Zafar appreciated landmark success in the field of bone marrow transplantation and said that “Average cost of every case was Rs. 1.5 million to 2 million but not a single penny was charged from any patient”.

He also thanked philanthropists for becoming helping hands for treatment of poor patients.

Professor Masood Sadiq reiterated the need of expansion in bone marrow unit and cancer research center. “Presently this unit has capacity of 20 operations yearly but if government approves addition grant then this capacity could be increased” requested the Dean.

