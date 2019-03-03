Govt to empower women by equipping with professional skills: Cheema

Faisalabad

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema has said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the incumbent government is taking multi dimensional steps for imparting the women folk with professional skills for their financial empowerment. He was speaking during his visit to various stalls of divisional handicrafts exhibition held here on Saturday under the arrangements of local Social Welfare Department at Qasar-e-Behbud.

Director Social Welfare Muhammad Shahid Rana briefed the Minister about the objectives of holding of handicrafts exhibition and informed that the industrial homes of Faisalabad division, NGOs, Special Education Department, TEVTA and other departments are taking part in this exhibition. The MPA, Latif Nazar, Deputy Directors of Social Welfare Khalid Bashir, Farrukh Rizwan, Mian Zahid, Farooq Butt, in charge of Qasar-e-Behbud Khalida Rafique, DO of Special Education Ch. Abdul Hameed, Social Welfare Officers and representatives of NGOs were present on the occasion.

The minister took keen interest in handicrafts and appreciated the skills of the women. He said that a number of reforms were being introduced to expand the activities of Social Welfare Department for strengthening the base of social development. He said that the scope of handicrafts exhibitions would be extended throughout the Punjab for the promotion of professional trades and encouragement of artisans. He appreciated the holding of mega event of handicrafts exhibition and expressed his pleasure over the participation of NGOs and a large number of women. Muhammad Ajmal Cheema spent big time at the stalls of handicrafts made by special children and said that the special children were possessed a lot of qualities but it was need to polish the capabilities of the disable persons.

Earlier, Minister for Social Welfare also inaugurated the Day Care Center at Qasar-e-Behbud and reviewed the facilities available for the children of working women. He loved with the children and directed the administration to provide more and more facilities to the children for their proper nourishment and amusement. The Minister also distributed the certificates among the participants of different vocational trades. Addressing the ceremony, Muhammad Ajmal Cheema congratulated the certificate holders and said that the skilled women would play their role for the social development besides extending support to their family by earning livelihood. He announced for improving the display centers of Social Welfare Department to sale the products made by the women in industrial homes and Qasar-e-Behbud.

MPA Latif Nazar also addressed the function and appreciated the vocational training to the women for their economic empowerment. He said that such welfare institutions were very important for imparting the women with different skills which was significant step for providing opportunities of the self employment. He assured his full cooperation for the betterment and improvement of industrial homes and other vocational centers.

Director Social Welfare Shahid Rana informed that women were being imparted with different vocational trade at Qasar-e-Behbud including fashion designing, dress making, beauticians, computer learning, embroidery, paintings, cocking and other vocational courses. The Minister also awarded appreciation letter to the Incharge of the Qasar-e-Behbud Khalida Rafique on her best performance. Director Social Welfare presented souvenir to the Minister for Social Welfare and thanked for his visit.—INP

