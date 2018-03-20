Govt to eliminate unemployment

Quetta

Balochistan Minister for Education Tahir Mahmood Khan said incumbent government was taking all possible measures for elimination of unemployment from the province. While talking to APP here on Monday he said about 8000 vacant posts would be filled on merit in education department to improve quality of education in rural areas of province.

“The education is key for development of every society. The provincial government was working day and night for progress and development of Balochistan,” he said. Tahir Mehmood said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would provide lots of opportunities to the masses.

He said the government has taken various steps to ensure resolution of the problems being faced by masses including provision of water, better health and education facilities across the province. The minister said that the efforts were underway by the government to maintain peace in the province.—APP