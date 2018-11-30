Govt to eliminate HIV, AIDS: President

Islamabad

President Dr Arif Alvi has reiterated the government’s commitment to work towards elimination of HIV and AIDS from the country. ‘The federal and provincial governments are cognizant of their responsibilities and accord high priority to prevention and treatment of this disease,’ he said in his message on the occasion of World AIDS day observed every year on December 1.

The president said it was heartening to learn that the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination was making concerted efforts to address various risk factors associated with HIV and AIDS.

He said the Government of Pakistan was providing high impact comprehensive HIV prevention services, free of cost HIV diagnostic and curative services to key affected populations and people living with HIV.

‘Multi-sectoral engagement, equity and respect for human rights, social justice and access to HIV prevention, treatment, care and support services are the cornerstones of an effective HIV response,’ he added.

The president said the World AIDS Day was commemorated each year to reiterate the pledge to combat the HIV epidemic by promoting awareness, facilitating the uptake of preventive and treatment services and taking steps to address disease associated stigma and discrimination.

‘Each year, this fatal disease claims thousands of lives around the world and Pakistan is also confronted with a growing challenge of this menace,’ he said.

‘ The World AIDS Day calls for concerted efforts and engagement by all segments of the society, including academia, religious scholars, media and civil society to join hands in the fight against HIV and AIDS.’

The president said HIV and AIDS world over had been associated with unacceptable social behaviours leading to stigma and discrimination that had led to reduced uptake of HIV services. As a consequence the menace was spreading silently, he added. ‘The theme of World AIDS Day this year has been titled ‘Prevent, Test and Treat’, which accurately defines the HIV management cascade. On this day, let us pledge to work towards HIV and AIDS free Pakistan,’ he maintained.

