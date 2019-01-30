Govt to Deworm 5,70,000 school age children in capital

The government has announced to hold Deworming drive for one day on January 31 in all government schools of federal capital aimed at saving the children from parasitic worm infection, affecting millions of children in the country every year.

The special campaign would be carried out jointly by Planning Division, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration and Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Under this campaign the children between the ages of 5 to 15 of from government schools of federal capital, National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Schools as well as the educational institutes located in the rural areas would be given free Deworm medicine.

Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat urged the parents to participate in the drive by bringing their children to any nearby government school in the morning hours..—APP

Share on: WhatsApp