Govt to devise a proper plan

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Humayun Akhtar on Thursday while criticizing the opposition parties he said opposition is playing blame game over all matters including health as everyone knows that after 18th amendment all provincial governments were free to take decisions on health issues. Talking to media he stated all provincial chief ministers and secretaries would devise the proper mechanism regarding lockdown through dialogue in the meeting of National Co-ordination Committee. The chief ministers would give their suggestions for prolonging or lifting of the lockdown in the country, he said. “I belong to an industrial family and all my factories are closed, the workers cannot return from their hometowns due to unavailability of transport.—APP