Govt to develop private sector thru investment promotion: Alvi

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the government is committed to develop private sector through investment promotion, improving the ease of doing business, employment generation and fast growth of manufacturing sector.

The President said this while talking to Chairman, Amreli Steels Abbas Akberali, who called on him in Islamabad on Monday.

The President emphasized that revival of economy is top priority of the Government which is committed to take every measure to facilitate businesses.

He underscored that investment in value added products where the country enjoys comparative advantage is lifeline for the revival of our economy. He underlined that despite all the challenges, the incumbent Government is working hard to develop an ecosystem to attract investment in the country.

He stressed that industrial sector should use cutting-edge technology of modern era in order to further enhance their capacity and quality which will resultantly lead to the increase in exports of the country.

