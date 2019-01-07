Govt to continue drive against corrupt mafia: Fawad

Shahzad says SC decision not a PPP victory

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Monday said it was too early for the PPP to be celebrating the Supreme Court’s orders to take out the names of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Shah from the exit control list and the joint investigation team’s report probing the fake bank accounts case.

Hours after the apex court gave the PPP leaders some relief but referred the fake bank accounts case to the National Accountability Bureau, Akbar and Fawad Chaudhry held a joint press conference to explain how the probe would progress.

He claimed that not even a single individual named in the JIT report had challenged a single point of the report and had simple branded it “baseless”.

The information minister, meanwhile, reiterated the government’s demand seeking the Sindh chief minister’s resignation. Chaudhry said that “90 per cent of the thugs were behind bars” and assured that “the remaining 10 per cent” will also join them shortly.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the government will continue drive against corrupt mafia.

