Govt to consider name put forward for COAS on Nov 18: Asif

Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif Tuesday said that consultation will be held on November 18 or 19 on the appointment of a new Army Chief.

Kh Asif talked to the media in the Parliament House on Tuesday and confirmed that there is no favorite name of the Nawaz League for the new Army Chief.

On a query about a deadlock between former President Asif Ali Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif on the name of the Army Chief, there is no consultation regarding the name of the Army Chief yet, then how a deadlock could have emerged?

The Defense Minister said that there will only be a consultation on the name sent by the army for the appointment of the army chief.

He also confirmed that so far the army has not sent the name for the appointment of the army chief and this name will be considered after receiving it.

Criticizing the rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, the PML-N leader said legal action should be taken on his’s recent statements as the former premier is playing with the national interest.

Kh Asif said PTI’s Imran Khan is spoiling international relations by making allegations. He added that it is a crime for Imran Khan to play with the country’s integrity and dignity for his personal interests.—NNI