Govt to compensate miseries of South Punjab people: CM

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is determined to compensate the miseries of people of South Punjab and the dream of creating it a separate province will come true under our rule.

He expressed these views while talking to Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht who called on him at CM office here on Sunday.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that South Punjab and under-privileged areas will be given preference in development programs and people of South Punjab will be the first one to yield the fruit of change.

He said that providing basic facilities and solving the issues of people of South Punjab is our utmost priority and a comprehensive policy has been devised to bring the results of Change to these people.

The Chief Minister said that South Punjab is very important in the construction of New Pakistan and we will change the situation of hospitals and educational institutions in order to uplift living standard of people there.

Share on: WhatsApp