Govt to come up with masses’ expectations Buzdar

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will come up to the expectations of the people and on-ground change will be visible to everybody soon.

Addressing the parliamentary party meeting at Punjab Assembly on Thursday, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that we will collectively serve the masses and every possible effort will be made in this journey of public service. He said that all the assembly members are chief ministers of their respective constituencies.

He also announced to soon visit divisions, districts and different constituencies. We have given funds to every district as PTI government believes in the philosophy of composite development, he added.

The Chief Minister said the first budget of the PTI government has been designed in accordance with the expectations of the people. This budget is not a jugglery of words but is based on realistic data and targets.

It appears as if I have come to my family when I attend the parliamentary party meetings and we have to beautify our home with joint efforts, he said and thanked the assembly members for taking active part in budget session. He also extended congratulations to minister and secretary finance, chairman P&D and other respective officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat said that he has not seen a chief minister like Usman Buzdar who has closed contact with assembly members and general public and it is the luck of the people that they are blessed with a public chief minister.

Senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Provincial Ministers and assembly members attended the meeting.

