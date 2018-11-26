Govt to build ‘Pakistan University of Media Sciences’: Fawad

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday announced the government plan to build a varsity titled ‘Pakistan University of Media Sciences’. He underlined that the project of the university was ready in first 100 days of the incumbent government.

In a twitter message this morning, Mr. Chaudhry said: “Alhamdolillah Pak University of media sciences project is ready in first 100 days of PTI Govt, this will be our biggest contribution to Pak media industry.”

The government had earlier underlined its plan to regulate the Pakistan media industry and make several reforms to bring it at par with the international standards.

Chaudhhry, in his statement on Nov 22, had vowed to regulate social media in collaboration with tech giants. He had said the government wanted to form one authority to regularity three different mediums of social media. The minister said the government trying to make such a new regularity authority, which would be compatible with the requirements of the modern era.

It is pertinent to mention here that Fawad Chaudhry, on October 18, had said that government would establish a new media regulatory authority ‘Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority’ by abolishing the existing Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra).

While addressing the Senate’s Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting in Islamabad, Fawad had said the Ministry of Information has prepared a draft law in this regard which has been sent to all stakeholders to solicit their recommendations.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp