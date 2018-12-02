Govt to bring tribal districts in main stream: Alvi

Forming separate S Punjab province not easy

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Lauding the role of security forces, the dwellers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well the tribal folk in the war against terrorism, President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday said their sacrifices has resulted in the restoration of lasting peace in the country that has suffered a lot due to terrorism.

Addressing media in Governor house KP here, President Alvi said doing away with the Eighteenth amendment was not under consideration. Governor KP Shah Farman, minister for Information and others representing the provincial government were also present on the occasion.

President said in the back drop of merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a lot has to be done for the welfare of the tribal people specially in bringing them in the mainstream.

“The merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas has happened and we have to constantly look at the problems in the region.

We plan to spend Rs1000 billion on the repair and development of the tribal districts in next ten years,” President said. He however, brushed aside apprehensions on the future of the Para-military force Levis adding personnel of Levies and Khasadaar force will be absorbed in police force in addition to the recruitment of thirty thousand more police officers and Jawaans.

Dr. Alvi said three percent resources in the National Finance Commission Award will be allocated for tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while the damages caused by terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will be rehabilitated.

To a query about the creation of new province in Punjab the president said forming a new South Punjab province was not going to be an easy task as there were host of problems including the distribution of assets, water and other issues. He however sounded optimistic that the government would amicably overcome those problems.

President said though owing to the matchless sacrifices of the security forces peace has returned to the region that has helped in promotion of tourism in Pakistan yet construction without any planning in Gilgit-Baltistan and scenic valley of Naran has destroyed the beauty of those areas. Likewise, he lamented, haphazard buildings destroyed the beauty of Murree. President said the government would strive to promote tourism without affecting the natural atmosphere of our tourism spots.President Dr. Arif Alvi also visited Saturday visited Bilore House on Saturday and condoled with veteran politician, Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilore over the demise of his nephew, Haroon Bilore who was the son of slain ANP leader and senior KP minster Bashir Bilore and assassinated in a suicide blast in July last during electioneering.

