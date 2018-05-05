Govt to bring revolution in education sector

Peshawar

Senior educationists, politicians and civil society members here Friday highly eulogized the new education programme of PML-N Government called ‘100-100-100’ introduced in budget 2018-19 and termed it a significant step forward to bring revolution in education sector in the country. Senior academician Prof Dr Naeem Khan told APP that it was a landmark programme of the government that would increase students’ enrollment in public sector schools viz-a-viz encourage them to get higher education in their selected subjects without financial woes.

Under this landmark programme, 100% Pakistani children would be enrolled in schools, 100% children will be retained in schools and 100% will graduate from schools and therefore, it was called as ‘100-100-100’ in the budget. Terming it a revolutionary programme for Pakistan, he said, it would promote women education especially in rural areas and would discourage dropout of female students in particular and poor students in general.

“I think great responsibilities are now rest on the shoulders of provincial governments to introduce such like goal oriented programmes to promote education besides providing better facilities to students at their doorsteps.” Dr Naeem said CPEC was a great opportunity for Pakistanis and we will take full advantage of it only when we have a quality educated manpower and technical workforce can be achieved only by increasing literacy ratio in schools, enhancing facilities for students, capacity building of teachers, up to date education curriculum with modern days requirement and construction of technical institutes in the country.

PML-N Parliamentary leader in KP Assembly, Sardar Aurangzaib Nalota welcomed ‘100-100-100’ education programme of PML-N government and has declared it significant step forward to bring revolution in education sector of Pakistan. “Whenever PML-N government came into power, have taken practical steps for promotion of education and introduced pro-education reforms and policies to facilitate students besides increasing Higher Education Commission (HEC)’s budget significantly during last five years which was unprecedented in the country education’s history.”

He said PML-N government commitment towards promotion of education can be judged from the fact that on January 12, 2017, the then Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had personally distributed keys of buses to various schools.—APP